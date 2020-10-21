Man suffers injuries during assault in Ramsgate

Detectives are appealing for information after a man suffered head injuries in a reported assault in Ramsgate.

Kent Police was called 8.55pm on Saturday, October 17 following a report of an altercation at a property in Royal Road.

A man in his 40s was found injured at the scene and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been bailed until Tuesday, November 10.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/187343/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org