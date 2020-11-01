St Anthony’s School in Margate precautionary closure until November 9 following two positive Covid cases

St Anthony’s School in Margate has today (November 1) notified parents that the school will be shut until November 9 following two pastoral staff members testing positive for Covid.

In a letter to parents and carers head teacher Robert Page said due to the nature of their role the staff members would have come into contact with many staff and pupils and so he has taken the precautionary closure decision.

He wrote: “We have liaised with Public Health England, KCC and school governors. Sixteen members of staff and 28 pupils have been in close contact so they have been asked to isolate until November 7. Happy to say all pupils and staff are not currently showing any symptoms.

“To prevent additional cases l have taken the decision to move to ‘remote learning’. This means all pupils will be at home next week with the plan to be back in school on November 9 as isolating staff should be able to return to work as long as no additional cases appear.”

A staff meeting to discuss the remote learning will take place tomorrow.

Mr Page added: “I know this may be challenging for some of our children but l think this will be the norm for the next couple of terms as we deal with the pandemic.”

Garlinge Primary School is also shut until November 9 following 32 reported positive cases.