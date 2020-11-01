Man in hospital and one arrested following stabbing in Ramsgate

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Ramsgate during the early hours of this morning (November 1).

Police officers, along with ambulance crews, were called to a property in Royal Crescent at about 5.40am where they found a man with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

One person, a 30-year-old man from Royal Crescent, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent and is currently in custody.

Police had closed off an area in Royal Crescent/St Augustine’s Road this morning but this has since been reopened. Door to door enquiries have also taken place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 01-0281.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form.