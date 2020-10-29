Two Thanet businesses make finals of Kent Life food and drink awards

Two Thanet businesses are amongst the finalists for the Kent Life food and drink awards 2020.

Garfield’s Vegan Food Company, based in Margate, is shortlisted for food producer of the year and Hogman family butchers in St Peter’s is battling for the butcher of the year award.

Garfield’s is owned by Donna Garfield who studied at university for a degree in food and nutrition and in 1996 set up business in London.

She then sold the business and spent two years living in the South of France teaching English and cooking with local produce.

Now a Margate resident, Donna says her passions are for “healthy eating, animal welfare and the environment.”

These are the driving forces behind the vegan food company which will be expanding to include delivery service to Whitstable and Deal from November.

https://www.facebook.com/GarfieldsVeganFoodCompany

Finalists Hogman butchers is based in St Peter’s and is a family business run by brothers Steven and Mark.

They provide best quality fresh meats for shoppers and catering customers such as pubs, schools and restaurants including Ramsgate’s Little Ships. The St Peter’s shop opened in 2018.

Talking to Kent Life Steven said: “Both my brother and myself are very proud to be in the finals. We owe all of this to a great customers who come to our shop all weathers to buy there meat and have a chat.

“We are a family run butchers with great staff, and we always pull together as a team to keep our customers happy at all times.

“We always go the extra mile in both our shop and our catering unit in Manston. Without our customers we don’t have a living, so we thank you all for supporting us.”

https://www.facebook.com/manfamilybutchers

The second round of judging is now underway with winners being announced in January.

The awards are sponsored by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers