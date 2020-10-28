Another day’s filming in Thanet for actor David Schwimmer

American actor David Schwimmer has been captured on camera this morning (October 28) by Thanet resident Annie Hume-Almeida as filming for an advert on the isle wraps up, ready to move on to another location area.

The former Friends star is reportedly filming a commercial. Scenes have been shot in Cliftonville, Margate, Westbrook and Westgate.

Film crews and DBS Facilities vehicles, which supply dining buses, costume/hair splits, Winnebagos and Honeywagons for filming companies, arrived on Monday and were stationed at the Lido car park in Cliftonville.

The American actor, who was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in The People v. O. J. Simpson, has been spotted in a VW campervan at sites across the isle.