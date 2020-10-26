Ramsgate cleaning queen sweeps in to take the helm at the Camden Arms pub

The Camden Arms in Ramsgate has a new landlord at the helm – Thanet’s multi-talented ‘cleaning queen.’

Jonathon Turner, from Ramsgate, collected the keys on Saturday and opens the doors of the La Belle Alliance Square boozer officially on October 31 with a Halloween bash.

The 35-year-old is the co-owner of Cleaning Queens All Purpose Cleaning which, in just two-and-a-half years, has grown to employ some 35 staff.

Performing arts graduate Jonathon has also co-starred in the Filthy House SOS programme aired on the 5 Star channel and is now turning his talents to the pub trade.

Jonathon said: “I went to a meeting and Keith (Clark – Camden Arms and Oddfellows owner) asked what ideas I had. I said I thought the family element of the pub had gone which was a shame as there is a nice park by it. I thought it needed fresh eyes and fresh ideas.

“He said welcome to the team! So, we are relaunching on Halloween with a party and music, all with covid rules in place.

“It will be nice to give people something uplifting.”

Jonathon said he would not have seen such growing success without family support, adding: “I came from nothing, but with a single mother who did her very best for us all.

“I am the proud co owner of a cleaning business which is growing from strength to strength and I am now a landlord, which sounds crazy. I honestly can’t put into words how I’m feeling but I’m excited to see how this will pan out. It’s not just for me, it’s also for my family. We have our moments but I truly wouldn’t be half the man I am without them.”

The Halloween and launch party takes place on Saturday, October 31 from 6.30pm until 10pm.

First prize for best fancy dress is £50

Masks must be worn to enter the pub removed at tables. Table service will be provided. Pay at the table with card or cash.

Live music performed by Danielle Leslie from Red.

Tables of 4 or 6 need to book by messaging the pub page on facebook here