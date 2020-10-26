GRASS Cliftonville gains Comic Relief grant to help struggling families this Christmas

Shocking figures showing some 52% of children across Cliftonville West are living in poverty have prompted a community led residents’ scheme to team up with Comic Relief to help struggling families this Christmas.

GRASS Cliftonville has received a grant from Comic Relief to deliver £50 gift vouchers to help families on the breadline pay for Christmas presents for their little ones.

Over the past 17 years, GRASS Cliftonville has held an annual free community Christmas party for the residents of Cliftonville West, with free food and the opportunity to meet Santa Claus. Last year the magical event was held in the Margate Caves; however due to Covid restrictions GRASS Cliftonville is sadly unable to deliver this event in 2020.

Stephen Darrer, GRASS Cliftonville Secretary, said: “As we are unable to hold our annual Children’s Christmas party, we really wanted to do something to help local families. There are so many families struggling financially at this time of the year and the priorities are keeping the house warm and food on the table.

“When you are struggling financially Christmas presents can fall far down that list of priorities and GRASS Cliftonville want to help with our Christmas gift vouchers, this is a fantastic opportunity to bring our communities together and show those going through a tough time that people where they live care. We at GRASS want to ensure all children have smiles on their faces on Christmas Day.”

The GRASS Christmas Voucher Scheme will begin accepting application from November 16. Applications for a Christmas voucher can be made at www.grasscliftonville.org from this date.

Applicants must be permanent residents in Cliftonville West.