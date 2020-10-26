New council film encourages visitors and locals to enjoy Thanet attractions and ‘Escape the Everyday’

A new film has been created by Thanet council’s tourism team to encourage visitors to the coast and help locals explore the attractions on their doorstep.

Escape the Everyday – A Coast for all Seasons was filmed in September with Modus Film Productions and shows the diversity of Thanet with its coastline, attractions, local food and drink and great places for an overnight stay.

It is the first film the team have produced which has a voice-over and people speaking to camera.

Cllr Ruth Duckworth, Thanet District Council’s Cabinet member for Estates and Economic Development, said: “This new film aims to help reposition our spectacular coastline and the Isle of Thanet area as a place to visit at any time of year.

“We are keen to encourage spend in our local economy which will help support our local tourism businesses. The film is just as relevant for local residents who may have friends and family visit the area, as it is for those outside of the area wishing to take a staycation.

“Our messaging alongside the film is very clear, that visits should only take place within government guidelines.”

The film fits with VisitBritain and VisitEngland’s ‘Escape the Everyday’ campaign and their key themes of discovery, freedom to explore, and treating yourself

It has been shared by VisitEngland as an Insta Story and by England’s Coast which has shared it on UK, German, Spanish, Italian and Dutch Facebook pages and also as an Instagram story.

Find more at www.visitthanet.co.uk/ seasonalcoast