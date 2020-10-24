Turner Contemporary to launch new virtual artworks this autumn

Turner Contemporary has commissioned three new virtual artworks to launch online this autumn.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the team at the Margate gallery, which is currently closed for refurbishment, reviewed its activity and looked at opportunities to support artists.

The chosen artists to carry out the commissions are Hugh Maylon, Christina Peake and Umut Gunduz, and Anna Skutley, who applied through an open call.

The open call process invited artists to submit proposals for work in any theme or genre, but particularly in response to the contemporary moment.

The artworks are all being created specifically to be experienced online.

Turner Contemporary is currently closed for a building refurbishment and the new artworks will develop and unfold this autumn, via its digital channels, as the gallery works towards reopening in February 2021.

Umut Gunduz and Anna Skutley have been commissioned to create Memory Palace Thanet, an archival environment in which residents can navigate and virtually sort through a growing collection of things or artefacts.

Hugh Maylon will create Still Suspended, which presents the serial sense of ‘hanging around’ – whether waiting for news, waiting for it to be safe or not wanting to wait anymore.

This experimental online sound and moving-image experience aims to explore the tension of time and will include a virtual workshop.

Christina Peake will create a series of digital sculptures where viewers will be able to tour virtual eco sculpture park sites with an accompanying digital graphic novella.

Victoria Pomery, director of Turner Contemporary, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant and far reaching impact on the arts and cultural sector.

“During this challenging period, we felt it was critical to support artists and explore innovative, new ways of connecting with diverse audiences.

“This is a fantastic shortlist of artists and I am looking forward to seeing the new artworks come to life this autumn.”

