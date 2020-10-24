Dozens of protesters turn out for tree protest in Cliftonville

Dozens of activists turned out for a Thanet Trees protest against the pollarding of a tree in Cliftonville.

Some 60 protesters held up banners and signs outside Thanet Indoor Bowls Centre on Eastern Esplanade this morning, demanding enforcement is carried out for the cutting back of a mature tree at the site.

The bowls centre says the roots of the tree are going under the building and causing damage.

The cutting work was halted by Thanet District Council following a complaint by a resident and a tree officer from the authority asked that the “pollard” be tidied up.

But campaigners from Thanet Trees say this was “inadequate” and are demanding tougher action, including fines, replanting and better protection of the environment by the council.

They say councillors need to hold officers to account to ensure trees are protected.

Sixty protesters got involved in the demonstration, including councillors Becky Wing (Green Party), Ramsgate mayor Cllr Raushan Ara and Cliftonville’s Cllr Harry Scobie (Labour).

A spokesman for Thanet trees said: “We need our councillors to uphold the law and ensure Thanet District Council operates legally and in the best interests of its electorate and the environment.”