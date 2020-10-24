Ramsgate Music Hall team in self-isolation

The team at Ramsgate Music Hall is self-isolating after contact with a person with confirmed coronavirus.

On a post on its Facebook page, a spokesman for the venue said they are having to follow procedure and isolate for everyone’s safety.

“Just as we were starting to plan for some Halloween fun next weekend, we are now self-isolating due to recent contact with someone who has tested positive.

“We feel fine at the moment, but we must follow procedure for everyone’s safety. With this in mind, please allow extra time for merch orders to be shipped out.

“We’ll be back and raring to go for the Sonic Wellness series starting in November.”

The Sonic Wellness series begins on November 7 with Radiohead’s Kid A played to a seated audience, in a dark room, with specially selected drinks and smells that represent the album.