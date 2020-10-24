Police block off Millmead Road in Margate and biker airlifted to hospital after crash

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London and a road is blocked off in Margate this evening (October 24) following a serious crash.

Police and fire crews attended the scene in Millmead Road near the former King Edward pub after 5pm. The motorcyclist’s injuries are believed to be life threatening.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at 5.13pm to a report of a collision involving a motorbike and a car in Millmead Road, Margate. Officers from Kent Police’ Serious Collision Investigation Unit are currently at the scene and one person has been taken to a London hospital by air ambulance to be treated for injuries, believed to be life threatening.

“Road closures are currently in place while the incident is attended to.”