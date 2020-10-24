Plan for flats at former Elms Club site in Ramsgate approved

A new plan to demolish a social clubhouse and build a block of 12 contemporary flats and two maisonettes has been approved by district planners.

The proposal, which involves flattening the former home of the now-shut Elms Club in Ramsgate, had initially been refused in April last year due to the size of the five-storey building.

Planners argued it was too intrusive and could have a negative impact on the town’s conservation area.

Adam Burgess Architect, representing the applicant, submitted an amended plan in December, scaling back the size, and addressing issues raised in the previous refused plan.

The revised scheme, which involves 12 two-bed flats and two three-bed maisonettes over three and four storeys, and a function room, has now been approved.

There will be 17 parking spaces provided in the excavated basement level to serve the flats and maisonettes.

In a council report, Thanet District Council planning officers said the development in Elms Avenue is now considered to be suitably compatible with the surrounding built environment.

“It is considered to be acceptable in terms of residential amenity of the adjacent neighbours and the future occupants, and would be acceptable in terms of highway safety and amenity.

“The development proposes an appropriate provision of residential unit sizes and types, and adequate information has been provided with regards to biodiversity, drainage and archaeology, subject to necessary safeguarding conditions, which have been agreed with the agent.”

Agreements have also been made for the developer to make financial contributions to the community including £4,688 for the nearby Special Protection Area, £14,406 towards secondary education, £2,056 for social care and £12,250 for play equipment.