Fireworks event in Broadstairs cancelled due to Covid-19

Organisers of the November 5 firework display at Viking Bay in Broadstairs have announced this year’s event will not go ahead.

Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council, which puts on the popular display, attracting thousands of people each year, has blamed the ongoing pandemic.

“The council has announced with regret that sadly the annual November 5 fireworks display will not be taking place this year due to the Covid situation.”

Last month, Kent Events cancelled this year’s bonfire and fireworks event at Quex Park, moving it to Saturday, November 6, 2021.

In a message to customers the firm said the 2021 event would retain the Queen theme to mark what would have been singer Freddie Mercury’s 75th birthday.