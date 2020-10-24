Foreland Fields given £5k cash boost for pavilion project

Forelands Fields Charity has scooped a share of Persimmon Homes’ £1 million Building Futures cash which will go towards its community pavilion project.

The Ramsgate charity is one of 96 organisations to reach the final stage of the campaign after being chosen to represent the South East in the education and arts category, and was awarded £5,000.

Foreland Fields Charity was set up in June 2018 with the aim of advancing the education and life opportunities of pupils at Foreland Fields School, a Ramsgate special school which caters for pupils from nursery to post 16 with profound, severe, and complex needs.

The charity is run by trustees and is supported by parents, staff and community members.

They have been fundraising to convert an unused field behind the school into a sports field with an inclusive pavilion, along with a horticultural area and a forest school outdoor learning centre, all of which will be used by the school as well as the wider disabled community.

The £5,000 will go towards the project.

Charity fundraiser Hilary Plowman said: “Taking part in Building Futures has been a fantastic experience for us and it was so exciting to reach the finals.

“With such a broad range of groups being represented we are delighted to have been awarded £5,000 and would like to thank everybody who voted for our charity – your support has been amazing.

“The campaign has helped us raise more awareness of the charity and the current project we are involved with, primarily to repurpose an unused field behind Foreland Fields School into a community sport field with inclusive pavilion, alongside a horticultural, and a forest school area.

“The charity is intending to build a community pavilion for use by the school and a wide range of partners who meet the needs of the local disability community.

“The project aims to provide a hub for disability sports and leisure, horticulture, arts, disability outreach work through our inclusion service, SEN and disability training, social support and networking.”