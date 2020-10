Fire crews have tackled a blaze at the Old Kent Market in Margate.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the side of the property on Friday afternoon with firefighters arriving just before 6pm.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews found an electrical box alight at the property in Fort Hill.

“Two fire engines attended and crews used dry power extinguishers to put the fire out and the power was isolated,” the spokesman said.