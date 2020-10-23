Invite to Thanet Virtual High Street Safari

A ‘virtual High Street safari’ will be held this Sunday featuring Thanet firms.

The Thanet Virtual High Street venture is a facebook group, promoting everything from art galleries to bakers and IT to beauty. It was set up by resident Karen Brinkman while she was on furlough from her charity sector role.

Now the ‘High Street’ is hosting the online event for people who would like to shop local and get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

The safari on Sunday will have around 30 small businesses who will be open, whether in their house or business premises.

The “Go Out to Help Out” event runs from 10-am to 3pm. Items on offer include jewellery, art, crafts, gifts and much more!

Businesses can sign up to the virtual High Street website for £22 per year. They can then feature in two category listings and buy a listing for a second business for £11.

Listings include a description, photos, and links.

Find Thanet’s Virtual High Street online here

Find the facebook page here