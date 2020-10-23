Thanet steps up to pledge help following government rejection of extension to free school meals

Thanet businesses and schools will be make sure isle children are fed in reaction to the vote in Parliament this week which rejected extending the free school meals scheme into the school holidays.

On Wednesday evening a a Labour motion to provide free school meals during the holidays over school breaks until Easter 2021 fell by 322 votes to 261.

Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay voted against the extension and MP Sir Roger Gale did not vote.

The failure of the motion, which was prompted by footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign, has caused fury in Thanet and across the country.

In response Hartsdown Academy in Margate has said it will provide meal vouchers during the half term break this month.

In a post to the social media sites the school says: “Hartsdown Academy will be providing free school meal vouchers over half term to our eligible students.

The way that Marcus Rashford has relentlessly campaigned to #EndChildFoodPoverty has been an inspiration to many (including us).

He has used his celebrity status to draw attention to important social issues has been positive, constructive and provided an excellent example to many young people. #FreeSchoolMeals.”

Day’s Grills, in Margate and Manston, is also pledging a sandwich meal for those in need. Boss Matt Day said: “Any donations of crisps, bread, rolls and sandwich fillers would be great to assist us. We will have a donation pot in store for those in a position to donate.”

Call 01843 446911 or go to daysgrills.com

GB Pizza in Margate has also issued a statement to say the business will offer a children’s takeaway for free.

They posted to social media: “In light of the disgraceful vote in the Commons, rejecting the free schools meal scheme being continued during the school holidays, championed by the wonderful Marcus Rashford, we felt we just had to do something.

“During this half-term we will be offering a free takeaway kids’ Margate-rita and a carton of fruit juice all through the half-term.

“From Monday you can call the team (01843 297700) and order a takeaway pizza. Or pop in and show the team this post. Just give us your name and contact number and we’ll let you know when you can collect your food. This offer is available from Monday to Friday next week, from 12-5pm.

“We’re just a small business, working in incredibly difficult times, so please only use this offer if you genuinely need to – this means we can reach more kids who need it. Please feel free to share this post on local groups – we have already communicated this offer with local domestic violence workers. Teachers, please share with your kids and their parents.”

The Kitchen CT9 is working with Changing Minds as well as a group of local concerned families, and will be helping to support a number of households over the half term to make sure children do not go hungry.

Broadstairs Co-Op will provide free lunch for any child who needs it next week. Pop into the High Street store the day before and let staff know you would like it and they will get it prepped and ready.

McDonald’s has joined forces with food redistribution charity Fareshare to fund one million meals for families in need.

The new foodbank in St Peter’s at St Peter’s Baptist Church for all CT10 residents can give food parcels on a Friday morning under the Thanet FoodLink umbrella. 10.30am to noon.

Contact Kate Grant on 07385 290358 or CT10 Parochial Charities on ct10charities@mail.com or phone 07785 966666.

According to the Food Foundation more than 1.4 million children experience food insecurity during the holidays and 6.3 percent of children are worried about going hungry during the upcoming October half-term.