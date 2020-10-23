Local goods on offer at Cliftonville Farmers’ Market

The next Cliftonville Farmers’ Market takes place this Sunday (October 25) on the Oval Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, from 10am until 1pm.

Producers will be selling fresh fish, shellfish, wild game, seasonal veg, tomatoes, cabbage, potatoes, marrows, beetroot, Hungarian biscuits, pies, preserves, chutneys, eggs, duck eggs, lamb, pork, beef, sausages, kebabs, Kentish cheeses, locally brewed beer, dog treats, artisan bread, croissants, cakes, pizza slices, Jamaican curries, vegetarian slices, continental pastries, doughnuts, apples, pears, fruit crumbles, fruit juices, jams, pickles, coffee, Russian cakes and dishes, Kentish grown Saffron, Kentish Kimchee, Kentish Kombucha, plants, eco friendly goods and a new producer selling candles joins for the first time.

Real Deal Roasters will be selling speciality coffees, hot chocolate and teas.

All Government guidelines will be in place regarding social distancing and hand sanitisers will also be in use.

Nearly all the producers accept contactless cards.

You can place orders with a lot of the stallholders for collection at the market. For details go to twitter @Cliftonvillefm