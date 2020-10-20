Two arrested and four vehicles seized in road policing operation in Thanet

A day of action to promote road safety in Thanet has led to the arrests of two people and four vehicles being seized.

In total, 46 vehicles were stopped during the initiative on Friday (October 16), which took place in Canterbury Road and Marine Terrace in Margate and the London Road area in Ramsgate.

Officers from the Thanet Community Policing Team, the Road Safety Team and the Rural Task Force took part in the operation.

A 33-year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. A 37-year-old man from Birchington was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and driving without insurance. They were both released pending further investigation.

Speed checks were carried out with 13 drivers spoken to. Three owners were reported to the DVLA for not having road tax. Thirteen people were reported for various traffic offences, including no MOT, not wearing a seatbelt, having incorrectly tinted glass on the vehicles, defective tyres and not being in proper control when driving. They will now face further action, including fines and court appearances.

Inspector Sean Scarsbrook, of Thanet Community Safety Unit, said: “During this operation we chose to patrol roads where concerns about bad driving have been reported to us by residents and we focused on key offences which have been shown to increase the risk of having a serious collision.

“While many of the people we stopped were driving responsibly and without issue, we did identify those who fell short of the law and four vehicles were seized when they were found to be uninsured.

“During Autumn, motorists will have to contend with less daylight hours and poorer weather conditions, so it is imperative that people ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and legally sound and they adhere to the speed limit. Take time to check lights, tyres and ensure your documents are up to date. There is a responsibility on every road user to play their part to keep roads in Thanet safe.”