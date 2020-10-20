Conversation Pieces on show at Ramsgate’s Gallery 98

Oil paintings inspired by a residency in Norway are currently being exhibited at Gallery 98 in Ramsgate.

Artist Katie Brookes is showing eight artworks, two large pieces and six smaller ones. The smaller works are also available to buy.

Katie was born near Manchester in 1987, grew up in Belgium and now lives and works in Brighton.

She studied at University of the Arts London, Camberwell from 2006 to 2010, the Royal Drawing School from 2012 to 2013 and Turps Art school from 2015 to 2017.

Her work has been exhibited throughout the UK and internationally, including solo exhibitions at Art Work Space London and the Chopping Block Gallery London and group shows at Christies London, Art Bermondsey project space and the Turps Gallery.

Alongside her practice as a painter Katie is an art teacher at a Reggio Emilia inspired Small School and Forest School in West Sussex.

The exhibition, Conversation Pieces, is on show at the gallery until November 24.

Gallery 98, at 98 High Street, sells ceramics and jewellery and as a rolling program of painting exhibitions.

Ceramics by Maria Connolly, Stuart Mercer and Ann Mercer and jewellery by Silverstones Jewellery

The gallery has covid-secure measures in place.

Find the gallery on facebook here or email gallery98@gmail.com