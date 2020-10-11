Thanet community news: Rotary invite, stroke Zoom meeting, Wanderers appeal and more

Margate Rotary Club

Margate Rotary Club invites you to join a Zoom quiz night on November 13, 7.30pm. We are raising funds for Oasis Domestic Abuse Service, supporting people who are affected by domestic abuse and the Quarterdeck Margate, supporting young people with disabilities and additional needs.

Further details and a zoom link will be available shortly. The quiz is FREE to enter-we just ask for a small donation.

To register your interest in joining the quiz, please email margaterotary@gmail.com with your name, email address and team name.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to donate to our very worthy causes, please click on our crowdfunding page.

Please share with friends and family https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/margate

Club members have also been busy picking up litter at Walpole Bay, Palm Bay and the Lido.

President Jeremy Voizey said: “It was great to be able to get out and do something positive in these times of restrictions.”

Well done to everyone for giving up their time and to Roy Copper for organising the event.

Thanet Wanderers

Thanet Wanderers has set up a Return to Rugby crowdfunding page.

The aim of the Return to Rugby Fund is to guarantee that TWRUFC can continue to deliver community-based rugby to all who want to participate.

Its first priority is to support those families who have been badly affected economically by the pandemic by helping with membership and other playing costs so that no one is excluded from taking part,

The club hopes too to ensure the facilities we offer are properly maintained. The flood lights on the second team pitch need upgrading and the derelict kit shed will be refurbished to become the Mini and Juniors Centre.

A final priority is to continue to support the RFU Schools and Community programme making sure that children at local schools will have access to the award winning scheme that has brought the sport and fitness programme to so many local students.

Further details, with a video, are available on the club website: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/twrufc-return-to-rugby-fund

Running for the Few

The RAF Manston Spitfire and Hurricane Museum was pleased to host the x4 Man team “Running for the Few” on Friday morning. Jonny Cracknell, Chris Scott and Chris Marsh started Day 5 of the 80 miles marathon run, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain in 1940. They were supported by Iain Willis driving the support car called Winston.

The run is raising money to support the Battle of Britain Museum at Hawkinge and the Battle of Britain Memorial at Capel near Folkestone. So far they have raised over £6,500 with more to come; in memory of the 3,000 men who fought in the battle, of whom 500 died.

During their time at Manston they were able to learn about the differences between the Spitfire and Hurricane on display – both were built in 1944. They were able to pause at the Museum’s “Allied Aircrew Memorial Garden” and then enjoy a flight in the Spitfire Simulator, before starting the 28 mile run to Capel -le-Ferne .

Thanet Over Fifties Forum

Thanet Over Fifties Forum held its very first online Public Meeting on September 23 from 11am-12pm. The guest speakers were Stephen Kelly, Kent Police Fraud Prevent and Protect team, who advised the audience on how to beat fraudsters, followed by Thanet’s Academy FM presenter Paul Rutterford who shared positive stories around COVID-19.

The guest speakers were joined by more than 20 members of Thanet Over Fifties Forum. Paul is a great supporter of local groups, organisations and charities and promotes them on his Saturday morning radio show each week. He began the meeting by sharing positive stories of how people changed their way of working during the early days of lockdown. Paul said: “Groups and organisations soon adapted and were helping people who were shielding and could not get out to do their day to day activities such as shopping.”

Stephen from Kent Police was the second guest speaker, giving advice on how to protect yourself from being scammed. He explained that fraudsters will try to rush or panic you by scaring you into thinking someone will take all your money if you do not act immediately. They cleverly get people to do things under pressure which they would not do normally. Latest scams range from NHS track and trace, HMRC (income tax) to a Covid-19 doorstep scam. Information from the TOFFS online forum meeting provided by Kent Police Fraud Protect and Prevent team is available by emailing toffs@kcv.org.uk

Membership to the Thanet Over Fifties Forum is FREE and members receive FREE quarterly newsletters. Meetings are packed full of information on matters of interest as chosen by members.

British Red Cross

Call the British Red Cross’ free and confidential coronavirus support line on 0808 196 3651 to speak to a friendly volunteer for a chat if you are lonely, worried or need practical support, 7 days a week from 10am to 6pm, or email supportline@redcross.org.uk

Save Our NHS in Kent

Health campaigners and members of the public will vow to continue the fight to stop the closure of the stroke unit at Margate’s QEQM hospital at an online meeting on Wednesday 14 October.

The Save Our NHS in Kent group (SONIK) has organised the public meeting which will bring together campaigners from across the country to share their experiences.

Carly Jeffrey of SONIK, who is speaking at the meeting, said: “Our campaign to ensure people in Thanet have good access to stroke services is at a critical phase. It’s vital we don’t give up now.”

SONIK will be making a major push to persuade NHS minister Matt Hancock to block the closure.

Carly said: “Matt Hancock is sitting on a report about the stroke cuts, and seems hesitant to give his decision on whether to proceed or not. He has the power to override the decision of local NHS executives, so he can actually save the three stroke units earmarked for closure if he wants to. We must persuade him to make the right decision. The lives of people in Thanet depend on it.”

Other speakers from across the country will discuss local and national campaigning to save vital health services These include east London GP Dr Jackie Applebee who will describe her experience of years of dogged campaigning for St Bart’s hospital and the need to fight on.

A speaker from the 999 Call For the NHS group will discuss linking local and national campaigns for a comprehensive, universal and free health service and there will be an update from campaigners in Dorset, where similar cuts to those in Kent are imminent.

The meeting will be chaired by GP Dr Coral Jones. It will take place at 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 14.

The Zoom Meeting can be joined using this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81511556900?pwd=WTFDWUdvVDJxQytCcGVRY1B0QlAyQT09

Meeting ID: 815 1155 6900

Passcode: 603358

XR Thanet

Extinction Rebellion protest group XR Thanet continued its campaign against the reopening of Manston airport with socially-distanced, Rule-of-Six actions near the airstrip.

Silent protests were held at the Minster and Cliffsend roundabouts on the A299 Thanet Way adjoining the airfield, along with a third at the tunnel under Cliffsend on Hengist Way.

A spokesperson added: “Manston is not needed, but is being sold to local people on the extremely dubious promise of jobs. What our political leaders need to understand is that if we kill the planet, there will be no jobs.”

County Councillor Karen Constantine

I need your input, please.

As we all know, whilst our amazing NHS staff work hard and diligently to provide us with what is most often an amazing health service. There are big gaps. The NHS service, for a myriad of preventable reasons is creaking, and sadly patients fall through the gaps. I’m fighting on your behalf and trying to challenge the ‘status quo’. I’m aiming to identify where those gaps are, and to take action to get them addressed. One issue we seem to have is poor senior management leading to systemic failings.

So how can you help me to help you?

If you have experienced poor treatment, if you’ve had to wait too long, or haven’t felt you were listened to. Please share with me, in private, those details. Let’s compile a detailed report together. A list of the most pressing questions. Let’s outline all our concerns and get some positive action!

I want to get your questions answered, right the wrongs, and put a stop to the dissatisfaction, disappointment and in some cases the despair.

Send your concerns, in confidence, to karen.constantine@kent.gov.uk

I’m your local Ramsgate County Councillor, HOSC, Health Overview and Scrutiny member. All information received will be treated in line with GDPR which means I will only use the information you provide for this report and I won’t share your information or data with anyone else without your permission. You can choose to remain anonymous.