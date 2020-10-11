Man taken to London hospital after emergency services called to Margate

October 11, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 0

Emergency services at the scene Photo Frank Leppard

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, have attended a report of an injured man in Margate today (October 11).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a report that a man had been found injured at a hotel in Buenos Ayres at 3.20pm.

Photo Roy Foord

“Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the air ambulance and the man was taken to a London hospital by ambulance.”

Photo Jamie Jones

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing and officers remain at the scene.

It is the second emergency services call to the road in less than a week. On Tuesday (October 6) police were called to an assault.

Victim 77-year-old Sidney Collier later died of his injuries.

David Harris, 61, of Buenos Ayres, who is believed to have been known to the victim, was arrested and charged with murder. He is next due to appear in court on Thursday 5 November.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.