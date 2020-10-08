Man charged with murder after death of 77-year-old following assault in Margate

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Margate assault victim, 77-year-old Sidney Collier.

Kent Police officers were called to a report of assault in Buenos Ayres at around 5pm on Tuesday (October 6). The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

David Harris, 61, of Buenos Ayres, who is believed to have been known to the victim, was arrested. Detectives, with authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, have charged Mr Harris with murder. He appeared at Medway Magistrate’s Court today and has been remanded in custody. He is next due to appear on Thursday 5 November.

Detective Inspector Garry Cook said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in order to locate the family of the victim, who has been identified as 77-year-old Sidney Collier from Margate.

“Significant enquiries have been carried out but despite our best efforts, on this occasion we have no further lines of enquiry that we can follow to identify his next of kin. We would therefore like to share this appeal with the public in the hope that someone may know him and can help us to reach his family as quickly as possible.

“We also want to hear from any witnesses who saw an assault take place on the steps of a hotel in the street or the victim’s movements in the hours leading up to the incident. Anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 01303 289600 quoting reference 46/179185/20. Dashcam footage and CCTV can be uploaded to the Kent Police section of the public portal mipp.police.uk

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org