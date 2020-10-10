Magic in Ramsgate with Happily Ever Afters Sweet Treat Parlour, performance studios, fabulous characters and more

A touch of magic has arrived in Ramsgate High Street with the opening of Happily Ever Afters Sweet Treat Parlour.

The business has relocated from Margate to the former Mothercare building in Ramsgate and now also encompasses Stage Door Arts Academy studios, a function room, a collection of fantastical characters, a boutique and a themed tepee sleepover venture.

The property had been empty for 15 years when boss Heidi Moran and her team took it on just before lockdown.

A full refurb, using local businesses, has given the venue all of its customary sparkle with an added modern twist from the neon lights and new colour scheme.

Owner and dance teacher Heidi has pulled out all the stops to create the multi-faceted business in its new location.

The mum-of-two said: “As you enter you find the selfie sofa, where you can take photos of you and your treats. The boutique is stocked with lots of cute items, many made by local crafters. The main sweet treat parlour serves all of the favourites – milkshakes, sweet treat afternoon tea, cream tea, freakshakes, waffles, pancakes, teas and coffees and much more.

“The new pancake platter board is very popular. Visitors can enjoy treats in a Covid safe environment or also takeaway treats.

“Happily Ever Afters is very well known as the original Princess Agency in Thanet, and now we are taking an exciting new direction with our own original fairytale characters to make events extra magical. The characters, a unicorn princess, mermaid, fairy, pirate and superhero, will all have their own stories, adventures and merchandise.

“The Teepee sleepover party hire side of the business has grown hugely during the year and many new themes have been added. These include Rose Gold Luxe, Mermaids and Unicorns, Army, Jungle Explorer, Wizards, Princess, Football, Halloween, Christmas, Minecraft, Fortnite, Festival and Superhero.”

The Teepees are £35 to hire overnight and this includes set-up and all themed accessories. The cost reduces to £25 per teepee if a customer is having three or more.

Halloween activities are about to launch for this year and include Wizarding Afternoon Teas, TikTok dance workshops, Witch Trick or Treat Visits and Character story time sessions. All have been adapted to comply with current Covid regulations.

Performing arts and dance classes take place in the on-site studios, which are open Monday-Friday 2pm-6pm, Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 12pm-4pm.

There is a school run deal of £1for tea or coffee between 2pm-4pm every weekday plus different daily deals Monday to Friday.

Heidi, 35, has been running Stage Door theatre company in Ramsgate for more than 12 years and the Happily Ever After Princess Agency since 2011.

Happily Ever Afters is at 66 High Street, Ramsgate.

Find it on facebook here

Find the website here