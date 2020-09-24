Classes for budding film producers at new Stage Door Arts Academy studio

New film production classes for children and teens who want to learn about being behind the camera, not just in front of it, are launching in Ramsgate.

Free taster sessions will take place on Saturday (September 26) at the new Stage Door Arts Academy studio at the former Mothercare building in the High Street.

Classes are for those in junior school, age 7-11, and those in senior school, age 12-16.

Following this weekend sessions are £10 per week on Saturdays. The classes run regularly in term time, with additional workshops and activities available during the holidays.

Learn to write scripts and story boards, produce and film projects, edit and screen them. There will be opportunities to attend screenings and enter film competitions.

The course is being headed up by Thanet producer and director Katherine Shannon as part of Stage Door Arts new programme. Stage Door Arts Studios is now at the new, purpose designed studio space in Ramsgate. The exciting programme will include guest workshops and talks from directors, casting directors, special effects make-up artists, stunt performers and other industry professionals.

The class will suit those who want to be more behind the scenes, rather than in front of the camera, plus those who would like to do both and enhance their range of skills.

🎬 Don’t miss out on the free taster session this week, to book a place contact Stage Door Arts Academy on Facebook here messaging the code “freefilm” or admin@stagedoorarts.co.uk

There are limited spaces available in each group due to the SDA personalised approach and covid secure measures.