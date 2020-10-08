Ramsgate business boss and staff member tackle unsightly graffiti in town centre

Business boss Jamie Kight and employee Andy Tuppenny have donned their gloves and got out the paintbrushes to get rid of a Ramsgate town eyesore.

Kent Beds & Sofas director Jamie and driver Andy say they were so fed up of the graffiti blighting the side of the Argos building in the High Street that they decided to deal with the issue themselves.

Dad-of-two Jamie,45, (pictured below) said: “The graffiti has been there for a year wo we’ve decided to tidy it up to give back to the community. We were fed up with it being an eyesore.

“So, I bought the paint and my driver came in on his day off to do the painting.”

For the 12 months from September 2019 to August 2020 there were 198 reports of criminal damage and arson in Central Harbour ward, which includes Ramsgate High Street.