Girl treated for leg injuries following road incident in Margate

A girl was taken to hospital for treatment after being hit by a car in Margate yesterday (October 7).

Kent Police officers were called to the collision in Ethelbert Crescent at around 6pm.

They attended the scene along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was assessed and treated for injuries including leg injuries before being taken to William Harvey Hospital.”