Magical show of little mouse finding his roar brought to children at Drapers Mills school

LAS theatre group has visited pupils at Drapers Mills primary school in Margate to treat them to a magical performance.

Little ones from early years and years 1 and 2 enjoyed a showing of ‘The Lion Inside’, a story by author Rachel Bright, which tells the tale of a shy, little mouse who sets out on a journey to find his roar.

The children particularly enjoyed interacting with the animal puppets and costumes. Music and sound effects added to the experience, as did the ‘hat parade’ in the finale of the show, which saw every child show off their fantastic hat creation!

Art teacher Gemma Comber said: “It’s all the children spoke about all week! Parents have commented on how excited the children were after the performance and how they’ve loved sharing the story with their family. Even the newest members of our community, who have only been at school for a couple of weeks, roared, cheered and squealed with delight!

“As part of our Artsmark journey, we’ve been exploring new ways in which we can bring more of the arts to even the youngest of our pupils. Shows that are presented by high quality performers expose young people to new vocabulary and experiences they would otherwise miss out on. Through the arts of acting, music and dance, children learn how to communicate, imagine and create in a variety of unique ways, which they need in order to understand the complex world we live in.

The performance focused on dealing with change and facing our fears. Following many months of missed learning and socialising for many of our children, we felt that a story like this, about confidence, self esteem and feeling positive, was an essential part of celebrating our differences and similarities in a safe, playful way to help our pupils with the transition back to school post lockdown.

“Many thanks to LAS Theatre for bringing this fantastic show to the pupils of Drapers Mills.”