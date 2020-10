A large police attendance off Newington Road in Ramsgate last night (October 3) was due to a report of a disturbance in a nearby property.

Kent Police was called at 8.33pm to the disturbance at a private address in Whitehall Road.

Officers attended and arrested a 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of criminal damage to a door. He remains in custody as enquiries continue.