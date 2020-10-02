Demand for action over Harbour Street ‘gate’ to keep motorists out

A call has been made for residents to write to Kent County Council to demand a gate or rising bollard is installed in Ramsgate’s Harbour Street.

Ramsgate Town Council has spent three years attempting to get the traffic measure put in place to stop motorists driving in the street which is supposed to be pedestrianised.

The town council has the funds for a gate and RTC staff can service and maintain it but say they are still waiting for Kent Highways to give permission.

Ramsgate Town Clerk Richard Styles said: “It’s totally frustrating that Kent County Council will not respond to reason. We have been trying to make arrangements with them for three years, we have answered every question KCC have asked and have given a range of reassurance’s about how the opening and closing of the gate will be managed, including access for emergency vehicles.

“It’s simply ridiculous that we are prevented from moving forward! We have the money for the gates, and traders and residents alike want to see them installed without further delay.

“Without the gates public safety will continue to be compromised and Harbour street will not be the pleasant amenity it could be.”

County Councillor Karen Constantine is now urging Ramsgate residents to write to KCC leader Roger Gough to demand action is taken.

She said: “We’ve recently seen very effective ‘people power’ at work in Westgate and Broadstairs, where local residents have joined together to overturn Kent County Council decisions, getting rid of traffic schemes that were imposed on them.

“It’s time to show the same community spirit in Ramsgate. Despite all my efforts over the last three years I’m now absolutely fed up with being ‘fobbed off’ on this issue! “Enough is enough! I’m urging people to write directly to Kent County Council Leader Roger Gough to simply say “Dear Roger, enough is enough! we want a gate on Harbour Street for safety’s sake.”

Cllr Gough’s email is Roger.Gough@kent.gov.uk