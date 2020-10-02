Broadstairs runner takes on mammoth 24 hour fundraising challenge in memory of his dad

A 24 hour running challenge will be taken on by Broadstairs dad-of-six Jason Veasey this weekend.

Jason, 50, will be completing one mile every hour on the hour from Saturday at midday until the final mile at 11am on Sunday.

The challenge is to raise funds for Pilgrims Hospice in memory of his dad Terry Brown.

Terry was a keen runner, conquering routes such as the Great South Run. But in December last year he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and sadly lost his life to the disease on February 15 at the age of 74.

Jason has now vowed to take on the punishing challenge to raise cash for Pilgrims which helped Terry after his diagnosis.

Jason, who has already more than doubled his £500 target, says on the fundraising page: “2020 has been a tough year for us all in one way or another. There has been significant changes in all of our lives.

“I’ve rediscovered my passion for running, the goals that can be achieved, the challenges that can be accomplished, because they make you stronger. The motivation from within, now that’s a different story.

“February 15 changed my world. It changed my outlook on life and left a huge hole in my heart. Losing my Dad was ultimately the toughest thing I’ve ever endured, emotionally and physically.

“Emotionally I was feeling all sorts of feelings of painful grief, physically I was drained, no motivation to accomplish anything.

“My Dad would have kicked my backside seeing me like that. I recognised that fact over time when the darkness lifted a little and we could come together in small family bubbles again. Missing Dad is still raw for us all and it hurts everyday.

“I want to dedicate my next personal challenge to him, show him that hard work and determination will make me succeed again. In the process I’m going to raise money for the Pilgrims Hospice.”

Jason’s wife Lynnette has organised a support crew children, family and friends all taking turns to run each hour with Jason except the first and last.

Lynnette said: “Jay says he will be running with his Dad on those first and last hours. He wanted to do something completely different. With a marathon it is over and done with in a few hours and Jay wanted something that will really challenge him so is doing one mile, on the hour every hour for 24 hours.

“Terry is Jay’s inspiration to run, hence such a crazy challenge to raise money.”

Jason has been training and recently took part in a virtual half marathon, the Great North Run, recording a personal best time of two hours and one minute.

The 24 hour run will be done in one mile loops from Jason’s home in Northwood Road with the final loop ending in Millennium Way