Boat washed up at Margate belongs to Southend sea scout group

A boat washed up on Margate Main Sands on Tuesday (September 29) belonged to a sea scout group in Southend.

HM Coastguard Margate were tasked by UK Coastguard to reports of the vessel on the beach.

On arrival officers managed to secure the vessel so it would not go back out to sea. The owners were contacted and it turned out the boat was from the Sea Scout group.

During the last set of bad weather the boat had broken free from its mooring and was blown across to Margate.

The owners have arranged for the vessel to be picked up.