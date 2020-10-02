Boat washed up at Margate belongs to Southend sea scout group

October 2, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 5

Arrangements to pick the boat up have been made Photo Carl Hudson

A boat washed up on Margate Main Sands on Tuesday (September 29) belonged to a sea scout group in Southend.

HM Coastguard Margate were tasked by UK Coastguard to reports of the vessel  on the beach.

On arrival officers managed to secure the vessel so it would not go back out to sea. The owners were contacted and it turned out the boat  was from the Sea Scout group.

Photo Carl Hudson

During the last set of bad weather the boat had broken free from its mooring and was blown across to Margate.

The owners have arranged for the vessel to be picked up.