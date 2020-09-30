Thanet venues back We Make Events day of action

Today (September 30) art installations, projections and buildings lit up red across some 20 countries will mark a We Make Events global day of action.

The show of red is to shine a lot on the ‘forgotten industry’ of events which is still struggling against the impact of covid-19.

More than 30 million people in 25 countries would usually work in the events industry, but with social distancing measures in place, there is no possibility of a financially viable return for the foreseeable future.

We stand with the global live entertainment industry: today, tomorrow, forever, always. For many of us, this is our livelihood. We are viable. Do not tell us otherwise. More support must be introduced before a billion-pound industry is destroyed.#WeMakeEvents #LetTheMusicPlay pic.twitter.com/qhv2YBEno5 — Ramsgate Music Hall (@RamsgateMH) September 30, 2020

Action to raise awareness of those impacted in the event supply chain, from manufacturers, production companies, catering, transport, security and others, to the huge freelance community that works within the industry, aims to highlight the plight.

The majority of the industry has had no income since the beginning of the crisis in March, and with a second wave of COVID-19 predicted, a date to return to work cannot be set.

The campaign is being backed locally by The Albion Rooms in Cliftonville, owned by The Libertines, events worker James Brown, from Ramsgate, who has previously created light installations for causes including Baby Loss Awareness month, and Margate Theatres.

The Albion Rooms was built on profits made from live music so we’re going to #LightItInRed for the people that make live music tick. Read more: https://t.co/JdpuDfAzoN #WeMakeEvents pic.twitter.com/Bp24SNrvbQ — The Albion Rooms (@Albion_Rooms_) September 30, 2020

A post from The Albion Rooms says: “The music and live entertainment industry needs government support during these uncertain times, we’re making a stand in solidarity for the thousands of our brothers and sisters who’s livelihoods are in desperate need of financial support and job security.

“The Albion Rooms was built on profits made from live music so we’re going to #LightItInRed for the people that make live music tick. We can’t wait to be back out there doing what we love.”

In the UK, figures state the cultural sector’s value exceeds £100 billion and was the fastest growing sector in 2017 and in 2018, the outdoor events industry attracted 141.5 million visitors.

But many in events do not receive arts grants, which means that the recent £1.57 billion government bailout is not reaching those in the industry.

At 8pm the action will include:

Shine a Light – strategically placed shafts of white light will be beamed into the night sky, with each one signifying potential job losses.

#LightItInRed – venues and structures will be illuminated red with the #WeMakeEvents signature expression of Red Alert.

Inside Out – images of what would have been taking place inside a venue will be projected onto the outside of empty venues,

Get involved: www.wemakeevents.com/global-action-day

Register a venue: www.lightitinred.co.uk