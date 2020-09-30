Man jailed for assaulting four police officers in Ramsgate

A man who assaulted four police officers, attempting to push one down a flight of stairs and saying he had coronavirus after coughing in the face of another, has been jailed for 120 days.

Officers from Thanet’s Local Policing Team were called to a disturbance at a property in St Mildred’s Road, Ramsgate, at 4am on Sunday, September 20.

Thomas Farley was arrested, but resisted being taken into custody by kicking, attempting to bite and trying to headbutt attending officers.

When he arrived at Margate Police Station, he coughed in another officer’s face and claimed he had coronavirus.

Farley, of no fixed address, was charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and appeared before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court the following day.

The 26-year-old admitted all four assaults, as well as a public order offence, and was jailed for 120 days.

Police had been called following reports Farley had made threats to other people at the property. When officers arrived, they attempted to speak to Farley, who was evasive.

He was then arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and, as he was taken to a police car, he tried to push an officer down a flight of stairs.

Farley then kneed the officer in his leg and attempted to bite another officer on her arm. He also made homophobic comments and tried to headbutt a third officer.

He was taken in a van to Margate Police Station, where he coughed in the face of a fourth officer and told him: ‘I’ve got coronavirus’.

Acting Chief Inspector Dan Carter, District Commander of Thanet, said: “Police officers are required to attend unpredictable, challenging and sometimes volatile situations but this doesn’t mean they should accept being abused or assaulted.

“Being assaulted must never be seen as being “part of the job” and any offenders will face the full force of the law.

“Farley’s actions on the night of this incident were despicable and it is lucky that the officers who arrested him were not more seriously injured.

“I would like to praise their skill in dealing with this extremely violent offender and the quality of the case that was put together, which has seen him jailed.”