A man has died at Ramsgate railway station despite paramedic efforts to save him

A man was sadly pronounced dead at Ramsgate railway station today (September 30) after he had collapsed while on a train.

South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the station at 9.20am.

Ambulance crews attended but sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the man died at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Ramsgate station at 9.37am following reports of a medical emergency. Paramedics also attended. However very sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.”