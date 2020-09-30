Teenage boy robbed of bike by gang of four in Ramsgate

Four males have mugged a teenage boy for his bike in Ramsgate.

The boy was cycling in Clements Road at around 1.30pm on Saturday (September 26) when he was approached by a group of four people who asked for his bike. When he refused, he was reportedly kicked and the bicycle was taken.

The four suspects are believed to be male and were wearing black masks and unmarked tracksuits at the time of the incident.

The bicycle is described as a red modified SE Fast Ripper with black and metallic orange tyres.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/173079/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.