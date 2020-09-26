Road closed due to casino roof damage at Westwood Cross

UPDATE: The roof of Grosvenor Casino has now been fixed and everything at Westwood Cross, including the casino and Mecca Bingo, is now open as usual. The car park is now fully open as well.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of damage to the roof of a commercial premises in Margate Road, Broadstairs. One fire engine attended and crews helped to make the area safe, before leaving the scene in the care of site staff.”

Antolin Way at Westwood has been closed off due to an issue with the roof at Grosvenor Casino today (September 26).

The problem, believed to be damage caused by high winds, means there is currently no access to Westwood Cross via Antolin Way and the section of car park near the Casino is not in use.

Emergency services have been contacted and are onsite. Grosvenor Casino and Mecca Bingo are currently closed.

The rest of Westwood Cross is open as usual, and the car park near M&S and Primark remains open.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police at around 1.40pmollowing a report of damage to the roof of a business premises.

“Officers remain in the area to assist Kent Fire and Rescue Service with a road closure.”