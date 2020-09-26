Police and Coastguard search for woman reported missing in Margate

Police and Coastguard were called into action to following a report of concern for a ‘missing’ woman yesterday (September 25).

Kent Police received the call at around 4.20pm. Officers carried out enquiries to locate her, which included searching Margate seafront with the assistance of HM Coastguard Margate.

HM Coastguard Herne Bay was also called in to assist. The woman was safely found at 7.30pm.

HM Coastguard Margate said: “The weather conditions were horrendous with wind easily blowing to severe gale force 9 and the waves were swamping the promenades.

Search teams were sent out to search the cliff top areas.

“The missing person was spotted by a Coastguard Officer and contact was made, the person was ok and the police were called to take them home. “