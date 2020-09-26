Case date set for former councillor accused of criminal damage

A former councillor charged with seven counts of criminal damage will have his case heard at Margate Magistrates; Court in April.

Ian Driver,63, of Sea View Road, Broadstairs, had his case adjourned until April 26 when he appeared in court yesterday (September 25).

Mr Driver was arrested on June 30 when police carried out an investigation in relation to a series of anti-racism graffiti tags sprayed in Broadstairs and Ramsgate.

The Broadstairs resident is accused of spraying graffiti on Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council offices at Pierremont Hall, the office of the Broadstairs Folk Week, the Thanet council owned Dickens Museum, the box protecting the controversial Uncle Mack memorial plaque and two street signs in Broadstairs and Ramsgate.

The father-of-three has pleaded not guilty to the charges and says he believes he has a lawful excuse which he will bring before the court.

Magistrates have ordered a continuation of bail conditions which means Mr Driver has an electronic tag, curfew of 7pm to 7am, is banned from carrying spray paint and must not enter several areas in Broadstairs.