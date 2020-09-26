Vintage motorbikes arrive in Margate for The Mile Beach Race 2020

Scores of vintage and custom motorcycles arrived in Margate last night (September 25) for The Mile Beach Race 2020.

The vintage motorcycle beach sprint is the first to be held in the country.

Organisers say social distancing and environmental measures are in place.

Organisers Malle London say: “We have been working with Thanet council over the last year to create an environmental plan that ensures The Mile Beach Race leaves the beach in a better condition than when we arrived and leaves only footprints in the sand.

“Like The Malle Mile Festival the entire event is plastic free. Before and after the race the entirety of Margate Sands is being combed by our dedicated Marshall team, removing any debris and rubbish from the beach and recycling it safely.

“There will be many electric motorcycles in the beach race and more each year no doubt, but the majority of entries are vintage race bikes powered by engines. We’ve set up several initiatives to keep the beach environment pristine. We have a pre/post race washing station for all race motorcycles to remove any oil before and any any sand after.

“Our environmental Malle Marshals will also be on hand to watch out for any drops of oil on the beach and they’re equipped to dispose safely of any sand that may be affected throughout the day.

“For all Malle events in 2020, including The Malle Mile, The Mile Beach Race and The Malle Rallies, we are working with ‘The International Tree Foundation’ to plant a tree for every rider who enters the race – with an aim to plant a minimum of 1000 trees in 2020 – off setting and locking away carbon and protecting the global environment.”

However, concerns have been raised by residents over social distancing, environmental impacts and the strong smell of diesel.

The event is raising money for ‘Two Wheels For Life’ and their partner ’Riders For Health’.

For 30 years the charity has trained local health care professionals to use motorcycles to reach the remotest parts of Africa where other vehicles simply cannot reach, bringing medicine, doctors and the modern digitisation of medical paper based-systems.

To date they have reached and supported over 12 million people. Learn more about their work at: www.twowheelsforlife.org

Programme

SATURDAY 26TH SEPTEMBER – RACE DAY

10AM – THE MILE BEACH RACE HEATS

1PM – THE MILE BEACH RACE KNOCKOUTS

5PM – THE MILE BEACH RACE DERBY

6PM – THE PODIUM AWARDS

7-9PM – ‘THE TROPHY ROOM’ AT THE RAG & BONE MAN

7-10PM – ‘THE PODIUM ROOM’ AT THE FORT ROAD YARD

SUNDAY 27TH SEPTEMBER – RIDE OUT

9.30AM – THE MALLE RALLY 100 – REGISTRATION

10AM-3PM – THE MALLE RALLY 100 – A PUBLIC 100 MILE ROAD RALLY ACROSS THE KENT DOWNS. STARTING & FINISHING AT MARGATE HARBOUR.

Find out more at https://mallelondon.com/beach-race/