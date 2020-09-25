Sponsored: True Support and Training can help employers offer jobs with Kickstart scheme

True Support and Training are pleased to announce we are an approved representative for the Government’s Kickstart scheme and able to work with companies across the UK.

The Kickstart Scheme provides funding to employers to create new 6-month job placements for young people who are currently on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

This is part of the government’s Plan for Jobs and aims to create hundreds and thousands of new, fully funded jobs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Funding will cover for each job placement:

100% of the relevant National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week

Associated employer National Insurance contributions

Employer minimum automatic enrolment contribution

The fund will also award £1500 to an employer for each Kickstart job placement, to support with training the individual as well as helping pay other set-up costs.

The placements on offer must be for additional job roles and not for roles that would have otherwise been advertised, or to replace an existing employee.

Our talented and experienced team of consultants will work with you to ensure we find the most suitable candidates for your vacancy. There are no fees incurred to you.

For more information on funding or the scheme or details on how to place your vacancy with us, please call 01843 220636 or email operations@truerecruitmentkent.com