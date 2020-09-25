A Little Seaside Town for children gets ready for official opening in Ramsgate

A miniature world for children will be open for families from Monday (September 28).

Little Seaside Town in Ramsgate High Street has a wealth of adventures for children to explore from Grandma’s House to a museum, police station, vets, hospital, café and hairdressers.

There is also an ice cream van, a construction site and a tree outside nan’s house. An adult sized café will serve parents and carers. In all there are 13 beautifully crafted sets with props.

The fantastic seaside-themed creations are a family effort with mum Tracy Harris and daughters Jade and Leonie running the business and talented dad Tony creating all the sets.

Tracy, from Ramsgate, and mum-of-two Jade, from Minster, both have social care backgrounds while Leoni, 25, has worked in catering.

Jade’s little ones Delilah and Hallie have been busy trying out all the props in the run up to the opening.

Each themed set at Little Seaside Town is full of play props, costumes and toys to encourage children to explore and make believe. Everything at Little Seaside Town has been carefully designed to be as realistic as possible, so the children can experience and act out real life scenarios.

Little Seaside Town offers two hour play sessions at set times.

Each session has a limited capacity and these have temporarily been further reduced as part of the Covid 19 management plan.

There is a full plan in place which includes increased cleaning and deep cleans, booking in advance, social distance markers and social spacing for café tables. A fogging machine will be used for cleaning using a non toxic mixture that is safe for all. A full list of the measures can be found on the Little Seaside Town website.

A ‘soft opening’ event with Ramsgate Mayor Raushan Ara will take place tomorrow.

Booking for Monday onwards must be done in advance. Slots are available on the Little Seaside Town website now.

Opening times and sessions

Open 7 days per week, Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

9.30am to 11. 30am

12.30am-2.30pm

3.30pm-5.30pm

Admission prices

Each two hour session will be charged at £6 per child. Non walking infants will be free of charge when accompanied by an older full paying child and adult. Non walking infants with adults only will be charged at £3. Two adults per child free admission, for additional adults charge is £3 per additional adult ( due to limited capacity per session).

Contacts

Little Seaside Town is based at 21-23 High Street, Ramsgate. Call 01843 838079 or email info@littleseasidetown.co.uk

Find details for bookings, sessions and more on the website here

Keep up to date on Little Seaside Town’s facebook page here