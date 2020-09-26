Palm Bay pupils help scoop Eco-Schools Green Flag award

Palm Bay Primary School has been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag award, which recognises excellence in environmental action and learning.

They have previously achieved the bronze and silver awards, which are self-accredited stepping-stones along the way.

The award is a top accolade which celebrates the school’s commitment to environmental awareness and looking after the planet and is well deserved following staff and pupils’ hard work in the school and the wider community, showing their commitment to environmental issues. In the UK there are 19,863 schools registered with the programme, with just 1,207 having achieved Green Flag Status.

At Palm Bay, the school’s environmental efforts are driven by an active Eco Team. This group of pupils from across the school are voted for by their peers and encourage their classmates to get involved in projects like litter picks, recycling and energy saving. These projects empower pupils, help to raise environmental awareness, improve the school environment and can also create a financial saving for the school.

Already this term, Palm Bay pupils have been involved in The Big September Clean Up, and have been taking part in environmental activities. Some of the school community joined the Friends of Northdown Park on Saturday afternoon for a litter pick, and as part of the school’s Waste Week, on Monday morning some of the older pupils took part in workshops run by TDC’s Education Officer.

They had the chance to look at and sort some of the most common items of litter that were found in the area and then sorted these items into those to be reused, recycled and thrown away.

Eco Schools is a global programme which engages some 19.5 million children across 67 countries. To find out more visit www.eco-schools.org.uk.