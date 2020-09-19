Colour Seen exhibition opens at Lovelys Gallery in Cliftonville

Colour Seen, an exhibition by Vivian Riches, opens at Lovelys Gallery in Cliftonville today (September 19).

Vivian paints vibrant impressionist landscapes and florals which are inspired by her natural surroundings of the sea and countryside. Having recently moved to the area, Vivian’s paintings are now influenced by the beautiful Kent coastline with its evocative white cliffs.

Working with Acrylics, Vivian experiments with various pastes, gels and other materials to achieve different textural effects in her paintings.

Vivian said: “I tend to work spontaneously, allowing the painting to evolve as I go along. My intention is to capture the imagination of the viewer but allow them to interpret the painting in their own way.”

The exhibition runs from today until Saturday, October 3. Open Monday – Saturday, 9am – 4pm (Closed Wednesdays), closed for lunch between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Lovelys is at 248 Northdown Road, Cliftonville.