Broadstairs man charged with crack cocaine and heroin supply

A Broadstairs man is to appear in court following an investigation into county lines drug dealing in Thanet.

On Tuesday (September 15), Kent Police officers carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Broadstairs, where they recovered mobile phones and cash.

Mateo Bondzie, of Poplar Road, was later charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine between 18 August and 15 September, being concerned in the supply of heroin on 23 July and possession of criminal property, which was £560.

The 22-year-old appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court via virtual link on September 16 and was remanded in custody.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, October 19.