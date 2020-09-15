Tales from the silent era to the modern day: Heritage Open Days at the Palace Cinema in Broadstairs

A free 15 minute talk on the Palace Cinema in Broadstairs, and other former picture houses in the town, is on offer as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days event.

The Palace Cinema will be open to visitors to have a look around for free on Friday and Saturday, September 18-19, from 11am to 2pm, and will also host the talk sessions.

Find out how many cinemas and places to watch a film there have been in Broadstairs, from the silent era to today; how has the building now known as the ‘Palace Cinema’ been transformed, and transformed again, since Victorian times and what clues can be found to tell us about the building’s past, and what might the future look like.

Talks are at 11:15am, 12:15pm and 1:15pm. There is limited capacity so these slots must be booked in advance bookings@thepalacecinema.co.uk

There are also free self-guided tours with staff on hand on answer questions from 11:30am-12:15pm, 12:30pm-1:15pm, 1:30pm-2pm. No booking is required for self-guided tours.

There is also a ‘mini history trail’ fact-finding and colouring sheets for children.

The Palace will be operating Covid securely with a one-way system in place and masks must be worn except for exemptions.

Heritage Open Days 2020 take place across England from September 11-20. A much smaller event this year, it’s still a fantastic opportunity to explore local heritage, community and history and try out new things.

Find out more at https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/palace-cinema-broadstairs

The Palace Cinema

Harbour Street

Broadstairs CT10 IET

01843 865726

www.thepalacecinema.co.uk