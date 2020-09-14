Disruption to train services due to incident between Ramsgate and Margate stations

September 14, 2020 Kathy Bailes

Emergency services at Ramsgate railway station Photo Natasha Tricks

Trains are not running between Ramsgate and Margate due to an “incident.”

Southeastern says: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between #Ramsgate and Margate, trains in the area are at a stand. Services may terminate early or be diverted.

 

“Ticket acceptance on buses between Ramsgate – Margate – Broadstairs.”
An air ambulance has been called in to the site.
Kent Police and British Transport Police have been asked for further details.