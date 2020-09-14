Disruption to train services due to incident between Ramsgate and Margate stations

Trains are not running between Ramsgate and Margate due to an “incident.”

Southeastern says: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between #Ramsgate and Margate, trains in the area are at a stand. Services may terminate early or be diverted.

⚠️ Hoping to reopen the line shortly between #Ramsgate and Margate. Trains in the area are currently terminating early or being diverted. 🚍 Ticket acceptance on local buses between Ramsgate – Margate – Broadstairs & on Stagecoach, Ramsgate – Canterbury — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) September 14, 2020

“Ticket acceptance on buses between Ramsgate – Margate – Broadstairs.” An air ambulance has been called in to the site. Kent Police and British Transport Police have been asked for further details.