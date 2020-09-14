Man charged with Class A drug offences following raid in Cliftonville

A 21-year-old man has been charged following an investigation by Kent Police into the supply of Class A drugs in Thanet.

Officers carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Ethelbert Road, Cliftonville on Saturday (September 12) where a mobile phone believed to be linked to county lines drug dealing was recovered.

Three men, aged 21, 39 and 33, were arrested in connection with drugs offences and released pending further enquiries.

A fourth man, Jesutomisin Ifeolwa of no fixed address, was charged yesterday with conspiring to supply heroin, conspiring to supply crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court via virtual link today and was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on October 12.