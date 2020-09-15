Man taken to hospital with electrocution injuries after falling on live rail at Ramsgate station

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital last night (September 14) after being electrocuted on the live rail at Ramsgate railway station.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Ramsgate station at 5.42pm following reports of an injured man.

“Paramedics also attended and a man in his twenties was taken to hospital having sustained injuries consistent with electrocution.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Kent Police, BTP, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended the scene.